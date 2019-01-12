 EFCC Arrests Okupe Again

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has again arrested Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

A source close to Okupe, who pleaded anonymity, informed journalists last night in Abuja that the former presidential spokesman has kept faith with the terms of administrative bail granted him last year by the anti-graft body, by always reporting daily at the Commission’s headquarters.

The source said, “He reported today, (Friday) as usual and has since been detained by the Commission for arraignment in court on Monday. What is confusing is that we have spoken with the prosecution lawyer of EFCC but he claimed ignorance of the arraignment slated for Monday.”

The source also informed that the Court Registrar has denied knowledge of the arraignment of Okupe on Monday.

The source described yesterday’s detention of Okupe as the latest antic of EFCC to cow the former presidential spokesman to submission. According to the source, EFCC has no case against Okupe in the first place. “Honestly, EFCC has no case against Okupe. The man was accused of receiving money from Dasuki and he has thwarted the claim with facts and evidences. It should also be noted that Okupe has always been reporting at EFCC headquarters on a daily basis in compliance with the terms of the administrative bail granted him.”

The source has accused EFCC of witch-hunting Okupe in its bid to permanently get him silenced in compliance with the bidding of presidency.