ANWFCC Tasks NFF on Women Football

Officials of the Association of Nigeria Women Football Club Coaches (ANWFCC) have alerted the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and club sides to visit the practice pitch of the National Stadium Lagos to get young and talented players from the ongoing 23rd All Stars Women Football Carnival.

A total of 284 players from different parts of the country have been drawn in 18 teams as they jostle for the All Stars trophy and also target being engaged by cubs for Nigeria Women League and FA cup action later in the year.

As it kicked off officially on Thursday morning, Vice President of ANWFCC, Chinedu Ogbenna said they are highly impressed with the turnout of players from different parts of the country and hope that the NFF and club officials would be on the ground to get budding talents towards boosting the various national teams and club sides.

Ogbenna, who is also president of Synergy Ultimate Strikers FC of Lagos, said the association made up of people with genuine intention of developing and promoting women football remains grateful to the Sports Ministry and National Institute for Sport (NIS) for providing moral and logistics support while also imploring sports-loving individuals and companies to complement their sponsors who have provided kits beside other logistics support so far.

“We are committed to creating a better future for these young girls and there is no going back. Stakeholders should join hands with us towards realising this resolve,” he said

Meanwhile, former Super Falcons star and Atlanta ‘96 Olympic gold medalist Chioma Ajunwa – Opara, has also sought the attention of the NFF and corporate groups to the ANWFCC initiative.

“About 23 years ago we founded this programme and I’m happy the women football development programme is continuing. The All Stars Programme not only boosts women football but help check societal vices. Let the clubs and NFF through their coaches come to scout for talents. Companies should also not shy away from boosting women football,” she stated.