Why They Believe Buhari is Dead

By Wole Arisekola

When he became the Head of State in 1984, no one believed he could come back decades later to mount the mantle again as a civilian president. Even the coup that forced him out of power was masterminded by those who foresaw the future that he might make an impact to lead the nation to a greater path. But if those who removed Buhari from power in 1985 knew he would ever come back, they would have killed him like they did Tafawa Balewa, Aguiyi Ironsi and Murtala Muhammed. They never imagined, in their wildest imagination, that there would ever be a Buhari Presidency, like they guessed the likely emergence of Idiagbon, they would have poisoned him immediately.

They thought the Buhari ambition would be a lifetime joke, but when they saw the reality in 2014, they organised assassins to eliminate him in Kaduna, his beloved city. He is from Katsina but based in Kaduna; like they killed Bola Ige in Ibadan in his beloved city. He was from Esa Oke but based in Ibadan. However, Buhari escaped but his car was shot many times and convoy bombed. Buhari defeated the combination of his destiny annihilators. Just like the biblical story of Moses too, if the Egyptians knew he would free their slaves, they would have killed him inside the palace when he was a baby. Even as the President, Muhammadu Buhari was poisoned, those who poisoned him knew he couldn’t survive because others like Abiola, Abacha, Idiagbon didn’t survive.

The mystery of his survival has turned the reasoning of his assailants upside down. The Buhari they know is dead, just like the biblical Moses was different when he re-appeared to the Egyptians. He wasn’t running away again, he called Pharaoh by name; he messed up all the magicians of Egypt. Moses was the first Jubrin from Sudan. And Godswill Akpabio, a disciple of President Muhammad Buhari is just another good example, Akpabio an Israelite among the Arabs, the anointed son of the living God of Akwa Ibom is on a mission again for the better future of his people. While he (Akpabio) was building a human shield around himself, they were busy building mansions and buying luxury cars, and now, all of them put together can’t match him. And just like President Muhammad Buhari’s integrity is so strong among his followership, because he had built around himself meaningful Nigerians who think of prosperity for the nation.

The presidency-led by Buhari government has promised same way, Akpabio promised that the 2019 gubernatorial election in Akwa Ibom will be the cheapest ever in the history of the state. Likewise, President Buhari boasts that APC will not loot the treasury or empty the Central Bank of Nigeria to buy votes. INEC officials are not going to be paid to manipulate figures in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Security men will do their job as stipulated by the terms of their engagement. Above all, voters will be allowed to vote according to the dictates of their conscience. While 2019 is already sealed, because the Egyptians must contest with Moses, Moses did not die and Moses has taken up the challenge to ensure that the oppressed people of God must remain free. Even with what is gravitating in the political domain of the nation; from all quarters, his re-election campaign movement is still intact and moving towards a possible victory that will lead to an assured promise land. Against all the shenanigans that have been mounting against his return to power in, there are clear indications that the man is unstoppable.

Arisekola is a Lagos-based journalist