Politicians’ Desperation Causing Fear among Nigerians, CAN Alleges

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, Thursday said desperation by politicians ahead of the forthcoming elections was generating palpable fear among Nigerians.

He, therefore, admonished the citizens not to be anxious, assuring that the elections would be credible and violence-free.

Delivering a sermon at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja during the nationwide ‘special prayer for the elections and release of captives’ organised by CAN, the cleric also cautioned the electoral officers against manipulating the election results in favour of a particular candidate.

The CAN president urged the people to focus on the expected positive outcomes of the polls, warning the youths against being used to perpetrate violence during the elections.

Ayokunle frowned at the discreditable conduct of some politicians, which he said was demonstrated in their flagrant disobedience to party rules and regulations during the party primaries.

He condemned the “zero-sum, winner takes all” mentality of the politicians, stating that this was not the spirit of democracy.

Ayokunle, who is also the President, Nigeria Baptist Convention said, “We have seen the desperation of the politicians many of whom have taken others to court in flagrant disobedience of their parties. Some even engaged in buying votes to win elections. This is not the spirit of democracy; this is not the spirit of God.

“So, all these are generating palpable fear. I want somebody to focus on the promised land, not the way to the promised land. I see a successful Nigeria.”

The Chairman, Pentecostal Forum, Northern Nigeria, Bishop Praise Daniel, reminded politicians that promotion was divinely ordained, noting that desperation did not guarantee victory.

“Nigerians must go out and vote and we must vote for worthy leaders; leaders that love the nation, not their pockets. We must vote leaders that will build infrastructure, roads, hospitals, modern facilities that you could see all over the world, leaders that can change the narratives in our nation,” he admonished.