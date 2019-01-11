JAMB: Remita Commences Sales of 2019 UTME Forms

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In preparation for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Remita, a leading electronic payment platform, has commenced the sale of the forms.

This is coming on the heels of the 2019 UTME ePIN and form sales by the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) which commenced Thursday.

Chief Commercial Officer of SystemSpecs of Remita, Mr. David Okeme, while reacting to this development, said: “With this development, every candidate seeking admission into higher institutions across the country is guaranteed a pleasurable experience as they can purchase their PINs on Remita at any time of day.”

He said candidates are required to first create their profile by sending their surname, first name and middle name where applicable by text message to the JAMB short code 55019 as they are expected to receive a confirmation code on the same telephone number which will be used to procure the ePIN.

Okeme said: “The candidate should then proceeds to the Remita website, click ‘Buy JAMB form’; select ‘Sale of JAMB/UTME Registration Forms’ as ‘Name of Service/Purpose’, and enter the registered phone number, the one on which the confirmation code was received.

“Thereafter, candidate’s name, email and other details will appear and then payment can be made using their debit/credit card or via internet banking or from any bank of their choice, Remita partners, designated agents and selected CBT centres nationwide. Once payment is completed, PIN is delivered to the candidate’s phone number and also displayed on their Remita receipt.”

He added that “alternatively, candidates can also purchase their ePIN from the JAMB website and select Remita as the payment method. They can then proceed to pay using the channel most convenient for them.”

JAMB is the Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions.