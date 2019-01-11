Imo Guber: UPC, Car Dealers Association, Youths Group Endorse Araraume

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The governorship aspiration of the candidate of Imo State All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, swelled Thursday, as different groups and political parties, including the United Peoples Congress (UPC), Imo State Branch of Car Dealers Association and youths groups rallied supports for his election.

The State Chairman of UPC, Chief Henry Ugochukwu Orji, who led the entire members of the state executive to the Isebu, home of Araraume yesterday, said the party decided to endorse Araraume candidature because of their firm belief that the APGA governorship candidate has what it takes to recover the state from the ‘’sorry state’’ of the socio-economic of Imo.

The party promised to mobilise its entire structures at all levels towards the election of Araraume.

Similarly, the Imo State branch of Car Dealers Association yesterday also promised to work for the aspiration of Araraume, saying the present state government had ruined its members’ businesses in the state.

Speaking at the events, Senator Araraume thanked the party and various associations for their on-going efforts and commitment to help recover and rebuild the state, in line with the aspiration of ‘’the long-suffering Imo people, who have been surcharged by the present state government’’, in the past eight years.

He said his steadfastness to serve as the rally-point for the hope of the people, on the platform of APGA, is predicated on selfless service and not personal interests, promising not to disappoint the state, if elected as the governor in the coming general election.

In a statement by the Media Unit of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume Campaign Organisation, yesterday, the governorship hopeful advised everybody to come on board as the government is big enough to accommodate every interest.

He commended the leadership of the party, various groups, youths and the entire people of Imo State for the show of love since the project’s journey began, saying he is further refreshed that the narrow but right path, to recover and rebuild the state, is worth embarking on.

Araraume reiterated his earlier plead not to disappoint the people, promising that APGA will take over the Imo State Government House on May 29, 2019, by the grace of God, promising that APGA will remain and lead not just Imo, Anambra but entire South East states.

According to him, ‘’Our women and youths be ready, APGA will rule this state. Everybody will play positive role to make sure that Imo is developed. We are going to work together. All of us are going to join hands to make such that this party and state is developed and be greater.

‘’APGA has shown example of development in Nigeria. We lead, others follow. In Imo, we have a total collapse of the system. No hospital, no road, no electricity, no water. By May 29, 2019, there will be change of government in Imo State. APC will be voted out and APGA will take over in Owerri.’’

The two-time senator and businessman prmised to incorporate some members of the party and groups into his campaign structures at different levels.