Emir of Lafia Dies in Abuja

Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

The Emir of Lafia and Chairman of the Nasarawa State Traditional Council, Dr. Isa Mustapha Agwai, has reportedly died in Abuja after a prolonged illness.

The death of the Lafia Emir was announced yesterday in Lafia, in a statement signed by the Nasarawa State commissoner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Haruna Osegba, on behalf of the state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

The statement read: “Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura announces with heavy heart and deep sense of loss the demise of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Lafia, Dr. Isa Mustapha Agwai I.”

“The Emir of Lafia and chairman Nasarawa State Traditional Council died on Thursday January 10, 2019 after a prolonged illness.”

The statement added that the deceased royal father was born on August 14, 1935 and ascended the revert stool of the Emir of Lafia on May28, 1974.

According to the statement, the emir’s body will be taken from Abuja to Lafia today (Friday) for funeral prayers at the Emir’s Palace, Lafia after Jumat prayers.