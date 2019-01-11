18 Exemplary Leaders Honoured with SILC Awards

The premiere of Success in Leadership Conference (SILC) Award in Port Harcourt, Rivers State was welcomed with outstanding ovation right at the centre hall of Mina Hotels where 18 leaders were awarded.

These 18 recipients were recognised with honours of the SILC Leadership Awards in partnership with Hall of Fame foundation at the occasion tagged, ‘Servant Leadership’.

This was in an effort to spur leaders to keep the fire burning in discharging their duties across the nation.

Founder and President of SILC, Ifeanyi Oluebubejesus, described the award as a booster for better performance for leaders across the country.

“It’s all about servant leadership, a timeless concept whereby one enters a relationship, organisation, ministry, business, government with an intention to serve before one discovers the necessity for leadership.

“The essence of leadership is service. The measure of a leader’s success is not acquisition but in contribution,” he noted.

While reminding participants that occupying a leadership position does not make one a leader, but gives one the opportunity to become a leader, he said, “Someone can be in a position of authority but not leading or influencing anyone”.

Oluebubejesus, however, charged participants to emulate “Our Lord Jesus who is a personification of servant leadership. Jesus said He came to serve and not to be served. That is why we are here today to award those who have been serving”.

The 18 distinguished icons, decorated with SILC Leadership Award, were: Chairman of Ifelodu Local Government, Shuaib Fatai Ajidagba (Ajifat) as Patron; Callistus Obielu Nwanchukwu (Ph.D), Dr. Akeneh Andrew Smith (Ph. D), (Mrs.) Patricia Ndidi Tamunodiepiriye Amadi-Fubara (a barrister), Mrs. Uchenda Bibian Okogbule (a barrister), Gladys Aniosa Nweye and Ekpa Moses Humphrey.

Others are: Tamunosaki Williams Briggs, Mrs. Justina Elekima, Mrs. Ngozi Ezekiel Hart, Dodo Inyeme Ngozi Stephen, Elder Obele Isaiah Chu, Francis Nto-uer, Ajinwo Franklin (a barrister), Amadi Samuel Madubuchi, Mr. Umejuru O. Yerimah, Chief Polycarp Ndounteng and Kolawole Paul Olumide.

Expressing joy at the outcome of the ceremony, the Coordinator of SILC PH and Vice President, Mrs. Justina Elekima, stressed that the vision of the organisation was to raise exceptional leaders who would transform the third world.

“This epoch making event is to spur leaders who are setting the pace and trailing the blaze in their chosen career by honouring them with the SILC Leadership Awards.”

Elekima, an ambassador and recipient of the award, urged participants and awardees to grasp this honour as a call to serve in their various fields of practice.