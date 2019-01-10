SON Gets International Accreditation for Management Systems Certification

Jonathan Eze

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has attained international accreditation for its Management Systems Certification (MSC) services to ISO/IEC 17021, requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of management systems.

This brings the organisation at par with its counterparts in Europe, America, Asia and some African countries.

A statement from the office of the Director General, Osita Aboloma , disclosed that the accreditation conferred by the National Accreditation Board (NABCB) of India is a conformity assessment program that validates the SON-MSC, confirms its competence, integrity and impartiality as a service provider, as well as confer global recognition on its services.

NABCB according to the statement has been offering accreditation services for conformity assessment bodies (CABs) for over a decade, based on the principles of impartiality, confidentiality, independence, transparency and credibility as well as objectivity.

The scope of the accreditation, which is renewable periodically, covers ISO Quality Management System (QMS); Environmental Management System (EMS); Food Safety Management System (FSMS) and Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OHSMS) Standards certification services.

The SON-MSC, the statement continues, undertakes third party certification services to organisations in the public and private sectors that have established, implemented and maintained a management system that conforms to the requirements of the applicable international standard.

It ensures that the personnel performing work related to the certification including auditors and teams, for making certification decisions are competent and experienced.