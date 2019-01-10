FEC Approves Four New Private Universities

N1.7bn for communication, flight operations $9m variation for Lagos-Escravos pipeline

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) wednesday in Abuja approved the establishment of four new private universities.

Briefing journalists at the end of the a five-hour weekly FEC meeting in the State House, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, listed the names of the universities as Greenfield University Kaduna, Kaduna State; Dominion University, Ibadan, Oyo State; Trinity University, Ogun State; and Westland University Iwo, Osun State.

According to him, the approvals were granted after the four universities met the requirements for operational licence as set by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

FEC has also approved N1.7 billion for the procurement and installation of Controller-Pilot Data Link Communications (CPDLC) to provide information during flight operations in Kano and its region. The device, it was learnt, is meant to enhance communication between air traffic controllers and pilots and as well make departures and arrival seamless and faster. Briefing journalists at the end of the weekly FEC meeting in the State House, the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the approval was meant for the take-off of the second phase of CPDLC on Kano flight information. According to him, the project will cost $5,403,271, adding that Abuja and Lagos airports are within the Kano flight information region.

According to Sirika, the project, when completed, will improve communications at the airports through digital application and make depar

The federal government also approved $9 million variation for Escravos to Lagos gas pipeline, thus bringing the total cost of the contract to $186 million.

Making this disclosure at the end of the FEC meeting in the Presidential Villa, Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, said the approval was the fallout of a memorandum of understanding he presented to the council.

“The escravos to Lagos gas pipeline phase one contract was for additional unforeseen works in engineering. Contract had been given in 2008 and it was about 83 percent completed but additional scope has been added to that pipeline and variation of about $9m was approved today (yesterday).

“With the $9 million added today (yesterday), the new contract figure comes to about N5 billion and about $186 million. That pipeline is so critical. It is what helps us move stranded gas out of the Escravos of Oghara region back into the Escravos Lagos pipeline. It is a two- month contract,” he said.

Kachikwu also said the second memorandum he presented bothered on Engineering Procurement Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract for a 12-inch by six inch Opoho Okoho flexible pipelines in OML 119 awarded to Messrs National Oil Verco completion and MELCURT Nigeria Ltd.

“The total contract sum was for N3.7 billion and roughly about $37 million. The essence of this was that in 2014, the pipeline with which we were evacuating crude in that area gave way and so production became very marginal.

“We were operating average of about 20,000 barrels a day as against about 37,000 to 40,000 barrels and this contract was therefore to replace that pipeline with a new technological flexible pipeline that would resist corrosion. “The last pipeline lasted for only 50 years with a lot of corrosive environment in which they operated. It is a nine-month contract.

“When completed, we will be able to get back production in upper level to 40,000 barrels per day. It is very critical and will generate close to $270 million per annum. So, it is very important, “ he said.