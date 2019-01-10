Dogara Felicitates with Tambuwal at 53

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has eulogised former Speaker and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who marked his 53 birthday Thursday.

Dogara, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, said Tambuwal’s contributions to deepening democratic ideals is unparalleled.

“On this auspicious occasion of your 53 birthday, we, the members and leadership of the House of Representatives, heartily felicitate with you, your family and the good people of Sokoto State.

“We recall your invaluable contributions to the deepening of democracy and democratic ideals in our nation, which remain unparalleled and are proud to be associated with you as your former colleagues, friends, brothers and sisters.

“Undoubtedly, you are one of the most committed patriots, democrats, nationalists and cosmopolitan leaders of our time.

“It is our utmost hope and prayer that the Almighty God will continuously bless, protect and lift you to greater heights as you offer your selfless services and contribute your quota to the development of Nigeria,” Dogara stated.