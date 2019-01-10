Air Chief Orders Immediate Reopening of Makurdi Airfield to Civil Airlines

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal, Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday ordered immediate reopening of the Nigeria Air Force airfield in Makurdi to civil air operators following it successful completion.

The CAS gave the order in Makurdi during an inspection of the airfields’ runway.

Sadique commended the NAF work centre Abuja for the professional conduct of repairs on the airport.

He allayed public concern that the runway was shut to prevent certain people from landing, adding that the NAF was a professional service that was committed to safety and security.

According to him, you were not deterred despite criticisms that the closure is to prevent particular people from landing at the airport.

He said on the contrary, the closure was to enable repairs to ensure safety of lives and security.

Sadique said the NAF remained very professional and truly committed to issues of safety and security.

“Let us now go ahead and send the necessary papers to NCAA, Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), so that Makurdi airport can now be opened to civil airlines.

“Now that the repairs have been 80 percent completed, you can go ahead and send NOTAM for the resumption of civil operations in Makurdi.

The air chief also inspected a prototype wireless alarm, imputed with a frequency regulator.