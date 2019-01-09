MultiChoice Launches Promo for DStv, GOtv Subscribers

Peter Uzoho

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced plan to commence the new year with the launch of a promo tagged: ‘Step-Up,’ to delight millions of its loyal customers on the DStv and GOtv platforms.

The campaign which will run for three months, starting from January 15 to April 15 2019, would give all active and disconnected DStv Compact, Family and Access customers the opportunity to pay for an upgrade package and get a boost to view programmes on higher package within 48 hours.

The offer allows DStv customers on the Access package to pay N4, 000 for Family package and get a boost to view programmes on the Compact package, while customers on the Family package can pay N6, 800 for Compact package and view Compact Plus package programmes. Likewise, Compact customers can also pay N10, 650 for Compact Plus package and in turn get Premium package programmes.

Also, customers on GOtvPlus, Value and Lite will get upgraded to GOtv Max when they pay a reduced fee of N2, 500 while GOtv ‘tops up’ with N700. Active and disconnected GOtv Max customers can also take advantage of this limited time offer to renew their subscription for N2, 500.

The promo is also positioned to give GOtv customers on Plus, Value and Lite an opportunity to experience the exciting premium content available on GOtv Max including La Liga, Serie A, FA Cup, BET, Fox Entertainment, StarLife, ROK 2 and CBS Reality and more.

Giving the highlights of the campaign at a media briefing in Lagos, the Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. Martin Mabutho, said the offer reiterates the company’s commitment to give more value for money to the company’s loyal customers.

Mabutho stressed that they (customers) will enjoy content on a higher package than what they paid for and encouraged them to remain active to enjoy quality entertainment lined up for the year.

He said: “We are pleased to launch this first-of-its-kind offer that will give our customers the opportunity to experience the exciting programming available across higher packages at the price of a lower package. With this offer, we are giving a boost and topping up on what our customers pay for, to enjoy more on our DStv and GOtv platforms. It’s our desire to make great content more accessible and we encourage our customers to take advantage of this special offer.”