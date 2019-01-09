Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba-Ibrahim, Resigns

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba-Ibrahim, has resigned her appointment as minister and member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The minister confirmed this development to some members of the State House correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abba-Ibrahim, who hails from Yobe state, attributed her action to the need to run for elective office on Feb. 16, 2019, to represent the Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani federal constituency of Yobe.

The outgoing minister had in October 2018 at the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries defeated her son-in-law, Mohammed Bukar Abba Ibrahim, to emerge flag bearer of House of Representatives seat for the federal constituency.

Abba-Ibrahim, who was appointed minister in Nov. 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari, scored 1,295 votes to defeat her step son who got 15 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister’s resignation came barely six weeks after the resignation of Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, following his selection by the Nasarawa Emirate Council and subsequent approval by Gov. Tanko Umaru Al-Makura as new Emir of Nasarawa.

NAN observed that there was no official statement on the resignation of Abba-Ibrahim, who was in attendance at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by the president on Wednesday as at the time of filing this report.(NAN)