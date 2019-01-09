Akwa Ibom Completes 28 Internal Roads in Uyo

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom Government has constructed and inaugurated over 28 internal roads connecting communities within Uyo State Constituency.

Governor Udom Emmanuel gave the hint during the constituency briefing and 2018 Christmas Get-together arranged by the member representing Uyo State Constituency, Mr. Monday Eyowhich took place at Shelter Afrique, Uyo, the state capital.

Emmanuel stated that the constructed roads and others that are ongoing at different phases were meant to support the movement of vehicles, goods and services by individuals and corporate institutions, adding that there are other physical structures ongoing to ensure the beautification of the communities.

The governor said it was impressive that the 21-storey building was at an advanced stage and would definitely attract international investors to the state, adding that the efforts of his administration would boost the social and economic development of Uyo State Constituency and the state capital.

He noted with delight that the member representing Uyo has set aside political grievances to forge the interest of the party ahead, adding that the collective interest of the people of Uyo State Constituency was important to the winning of the PDP in the coming elections.

Eyo stated that the constituency briefing was arranged to test the consolidation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in winning the coming elections, saying that members of the party have agreed to work in one accord.

He appreciated the interest of Governor Emmanuel to directly visit members of the PDP in Uyo State Constituency, adding that the visit would boost the sense of belonging of the members of the party in the constituency.

The briefing was attended by some top members of the PDP including a community leader, Mr. EnefiokEkefe, who acknowledged the contributions of Governor Emmanuel to the development of Uyo State Constituency.