Oladapo Resumes as NOC Scribe

Femi Solaja

Yesterday marked the beginning of another era at the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) following the formal hand-over ceremony between outing Secretary General, Babatunde Popoola and the return of Mr Olabanji Oladapo back to the saddle.

The short but significant ceremony took place at the conference room of the secretariat and was witnessed by the NOC President, Habu Gumel and top management staff.

Popoola who was Secretary of the NOC for eight years thanked the Gumel led board members for their support during his time in office.

While talking about his time in office, Popoola said he was leaving as a fulfilled man going by what he was able to achieve.

“It was an interesting eight years in office and a very great moment of my life where I can boldly say I left my mark on the sand of time.

“During my time, we went far in marketing and branding of NOC as an entity which I believe can be improved upon.”

Speaking further, Popoola described the incoming Secretary General as an elder brother who stood by him during his tenure as he promised to always be around to contribute his quota to the development of sports and the Olympic family.

The new Scribe, Oladapo stressed on the need to continue with the legacy of the Olympic movement while promising an all inclusive and innovative Secretariat.

“2019 is a busy year for us on the international stage which will dovetail into the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. All hands must be on deck to ensure that we ably represent Nigeria.

“This is a selfless service to humanity as we continue to grow sports and reposition the NOC to a viable brand”, Oladapo remarked.

He stressed that Popoola remained a relevant member of the family and will continue to contribute his quota where necessary.