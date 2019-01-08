FXTM Holds Capacity Building Initiative

One of the global, award-winning forex broker FXTM, will be organising another series of forex trading seminars and workshops in Nigeria. The events would be held in two cities – Lagos and Port Harcourt from 11 to 17 January and from 18 to 24 January respectively.

A statement explained that the seminars and workshops would see FXTM Head of Education, Andreas Thalassinos, share his expertise on key technical analysis topics that would take traders’ knowledge to the next level.

In 2018, FXTM recorded 83 per cent global increase in event participation compared to 2017, and the broker aims to take the number higher in 2019. “Thalassinos is revisiting Nigeria with four seminars and two three-day workshops to meet as many traders as possible.

“Part of the mission is to also ensure the company’s goal of providing adequate forex trading education, as well as enrich traders’ knowledge and help them discover their own Ultimate Trading Formula,” the statement added.

On his part, Thalassinos was quoted to have said: “FXTM knows how important it is to educate clients and has a passion for sharing trading insights to clients on a global scale. We believe in making these educational seminars accessible to anyone seeking to develop their trading skills and expand their investment portfolio.”

Also, the Chief Commercial Officer at FXTM, Lex Webster said: “FXTM strives to provide the best trading experience. We have consistently increased our activities in client education, be it through live events or digital channels like webinars to cater for traders from all walks of life and skill levels.

“In 2018 we doubled the number of live events to meet growing demand and we have really exciting plans for 2019 to bring bigger and better trading education to not only Nigeria, but across the world.”

During the seminars and workshops Thalassinos would share his expertise on technical analysis, risk management, fibonacci profit levels, identifying high-probability entry and exit points – all with the eventual goal of enriching participants’ trading strategies through the Ultimate Trading Formula.

Participants in Lagos would have the chance to take part in two one-day seminars and a three-day workshop on 11 and 12 January and from 15 to 17 January, respectively, the statement revealed.

“In Port Harcourt, there will be not one but two seminars taking place on 18 and 19 January, along with a workshop that will take place from 22 to 24 January. Three lucky participants will win high-tech prizes during the draw that will take place as part of the seminars,” it added.