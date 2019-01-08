Buhari: I Have No Blood Relationship with Amina Zakari

Denies nominating her for INEC job during Jonathan’s regime

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend denied any blood relationship with Independent National Electoral Commission Commissioner, Amina Zakari.

Zakari who had been alleged to be Buhari’s niece was appointed by INEC as the head, presidential election collation centre for next month’s election.

But the appointment has generated wild controversies particularly from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which described the appointment as a ploy by INEC to compromise the credibility of the polls in favour of Buhari through Zakari alleged to be his niece.

But in an exclusive interview with THISDAY Board of Editors on Sunday, Buhari denied any blood relationship whatsoever with Zakari.

He also denied the allegation that he nominated her for INEC job during the government of President Goodluck Jonathan, his immediate predecessor.

“I am very pleased. I saw her trying to explain herself. She was appointed by former President Jonathan. Is Jonathan a Hausa/Fulani man? And you said she was there when I lost election. So?

“All the past presidents from the time that I came out of detention to the time that I came here, none of them asked me to submit any recommendation either to his cabinet or for any appointment. None of them asked me to bring a name.

“We have no blood relationship but she is a complete Nigerian. Did you study History in

the university? Then, you would have known about Fulanis and the indigenous people they met here – the Hausas and the Kanuris and so on.

“Othman Dan Fodio came and overran virtually the Hausas but some other modern colonialists came. They reinstated them. In my town, they

reinstated the Hausas.

“I am from a Hausa-controlled area. She is from a Fulani controlled-area. If that is blood relationship, I accept it,” he said.