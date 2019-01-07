Olubadan Summons Family Heads over Persistent Arson

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Following persistent cases of arson and looting in some areas in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has summoned an emergency meeting of all family heads in the affected areas to his palace on January 8 by 12.00 noon.

In the last five days, some areas in the ancient city, including Oja Igbo Isale Osi, have been engulfed in crisis with miscreants having field day destroying houses and shops as well as burning vehicles.

The latest was in the early hours of yesterday when some hoodlums suspected to be arsonists burnt down no fewer than 30 shops and houses located along the popular Beere-Molete road.

THISDAY learnt that the Mogajis and Baales expected at the meeting include those whose family compounds fall within Oja’gbo, Beyerunka, Labiran, Idi Arere/Asuni, Asaka, Isale Osi, Oopo Yeosa and Olorisa Oko areas of the city.

The monarch gave hint of the meeting with the family heads of the affected areas yesterday while receiving members of the National Council of Muslim Youths (NACOMYO) led by Sheikh Daud Afolabi in his palace.

He said the nefarious activities of the street urchins were becoming worrisome, stating that the need to contain it through collective effort has become imperative.

Oba Adetunji, while sympathising with the victims of arson and looting, noted that the security of lives and property is not only the responsibility of law enforcement agents but of all and sundry.

He said with the 2019 general election fast approaching, it is important for all family heads in Ibadanland to promptly report any strange situation to the police for appropriate action, particularly those who have formed the habit of tearing candidates’ posters and banners to prevent breakdown of law and order.

The Coordinator of NACOMYO, Daud Afolabi, lauded the monarch for his integrity that he has brought to bear on his official conduct, assuring him that the organisation would continue to pray for the monarch to live long in peace.

They later prayed for peace and stability of the state in particular and Nigeria in general over the next elections.