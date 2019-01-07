Olawale Now Substantive NECA DG

Chris Uba

After functioning in acting capacity for six months, Mr. Timothy Olawale has formerly assumed duties as the substantive Director General of the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA).

Olawale, whose new designation and responsibility took effect from January 1, 2019 , succeeded Mr. Segun Oshinowo, who retired last December, after serving the association for 19 years.

Before his new position, Olawale was the Director in charge of Membership Services, where he was said to have played key role in the membership development of the Association.

A graduate of Psychology from the University of Ibadan the new NECA boss also holds a master’s degree in Labour and Industrial Relations from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.

He had served as Executive Secretary of Hotel and Personal Services Employers Association for five years before joining NECA in April, 2011.

He promised to do all that is necessary to preserve the tradition of the association and take it to greater height.

He said the association would continue to deepen the relevance of members as well as sustain empowerment for human capital development to deliver tools for vision in the next five years.

The immediate past Chairman of the association, Mr. Larry Attah, who is the Managing Director of UAC Plc of Nigeria had, while announcing the appointment of Olawale at the 61st Annual General Meeting of NECA, described the new Director General as a capable hand.

“I have had the privilege of working with Tim at close quarters and I can assure you that the association is indeed fortunate to have a ready and purpose-fit resource in Tim as our new Director-General,” he said.