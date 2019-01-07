Mourinho ‘Turns Down’ Benfica Job, Rules out Early Return

Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has turned down the opportunity to manage Portuguese giants Benfica and make an instant return to football management.

According to recent reports, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach was sounded out by Benfica following the dismissal of Rui Vitoria.

Benfica bosses were believed to be willing to meet the high wage demands of Mourinho but the 55-year-old made clear Benfica were not in his immediate plans, state outlet Record.

Vitoria was removed from his position at Benfica last Thursday following a poor spell of results, bringing to an end his three-and-a-half year tenure.

Mourinho has has been out of a job since being axed from his position of United boss in early December, following a humiliating 3-1 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool.

He was replaced, temporarily, by Old Trafford legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has won each of his first five fixtures in charge of his former club.

Mourinho actually began his managerial career at Benfica, spending a six-month period with the club before swiftly moving on due to a breakdown in contract talks.

Moving to Porto – after a spell with U.D. Leiria – Mourinho made his name in European football by masterminding one of the most unlikely Champions League victories in 2004, against Monaco.

The Portuguese boss has also been linked with a return to another of his former clubs, Real Madrid, where he managed from 2010 to 2013 and won the La Liga title along with the Copa Del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.