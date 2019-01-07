Buhari Hosts Amosun, Ogun APM Gov Candidate

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday hosted Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and the state governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Abdulkadir Adekunle Akinlade, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Amosun had been accompanied by the APM National Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, to visit the President in December 2018.

Amosun had at the meeting, presented a letter of adoption of the president by APM as the party’s presidential candidate in the February 16 general elections.

The governor said the endorsement letter was given to him by the party for onward presentation to the president, adding that with the endorsement, President Buhari, whom he described as a man with good heart, would garner massive votes in the 2019 presidential elections.

Amosun, who spoke to State House correspondents after yesterday’s meeting with the president, reassured the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) of the unalloyed loyalty and support of the government and people of his state to the renewal of Buhari’s mandate for sustainable future of the country.

Akinlade also told the correspondents that he would personally work towards the electoral victory of President Buhari in the forthcoming presidential election slated for February 16.

Buhari and his visitors had a group photography where they all demonstrated the “4 + 4’’ symbol with their fingers, meaning another four years for governing APC in Presidential Villa.

Meanwhile, the Presidency in reaction to media inquiries following the repeated meetings of Buhari with the Ogun APM candidate, said the president will work for all APC candidates.

A spokesperson of the president, Garba Shehu, stated this yesterday.

“Following repeated media enquiries on the matter, the Presidency wishes to state in clear and unmistakable terms that as a party leader and a candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming elections, President Muhammadu Buhari will campaign for the party and all its candidates.”

Shehu said this position, does not however mean that Buhari, as the nation’s leader will decline courtesy calls or offers of support from citizens including candidates flying the flags of other parties.

“There is no doubt that the president has no competition here in terms of popularity in the coming elections. But the more support he gets, the wider the margin of victory there will be.

“So, please let there be no confusion about this. President Buhari is APC. He will campaign for all APC candidates, but he welcomes support and endorsements,” Shehu said.