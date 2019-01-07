Arewa Community Endorses Buhari, Sanwo-Olu

By Jonathan Eze

The leadership of the Arewa community in Lagos State has endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the group, Ahmad Kabiru Abdullahi and Alhaji Musa Sale respectively, the Arewa community in Lagos pledged their total support for Buhari and Sanwo-olu.

While calling on traditional rulers to stay clear of politics, the group disassociates itself from previous endorsement of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr. Jimi Agbaje.

The group said: “The Arewa community in Lagos is not in support or purported endorsement of any candidate. Those who endorsed Agbaje are on their own.

“We are also warning some prophets of doom who are threatening President Buhari to note that the Arewa community will not take it as it happened during the era of Ahmadu Bello. We are also calling on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other responsible Christians to call those prophets to order; we want peace and unity in our country Nigeria.”

While urging the people to disregard what they described as mischievous information over dissolution of the leadership of the Arewa community in Lagos, the group added that all the leaders in the 20 local government areas remain intact, adding that none of them has been removed neither replaced.

“We remain united. We want peace and unity in our country Nigeria,” the Arewa community stated.