2019 Elections: ‘Lagos Walk With Sanwo-Olu’ Holds January 12

As more and more Lagosians key into the vision of the Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, no fewer than 20,000 residents of the state would on Saturday show their support for him with an early morning 10-kilometre walk.

Tagged “Lagos Walk With Sanwo-Olu”, the 20,000-man march is the initiative of the 39142 Group, which has been building huge grassroots support for Mr. Sanwo-Olu across the state.

According to the 39142 Group in a statement, “the walk is scheduled to hold on the 12th of January, 2019. Converging point is Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) and the route is through Awolowo Road and Falomo to end at Muri Okunola Park. Take off time is 7a.m.”

The organisers of the exercise noted further that online and offline activities for the success of the walk were in top gear, with the registration of over 20,000 Lagosians already accomplished.

“Social Media buzz on the march is trending on Twitter under the hashtag #LagosWalkwithSanwo- Olu, which the 39142 Group launched via its twitter handle @greaterlag39142,” the statement stressed.

While still insisting that Contacts, registration and other round-the-clock engagements with Lagosians are also on-going on the 39142 Group’s Instagram Account: @greaterlagosby39142 and facebook page: Walk4GreaterLagos and twitter: @greaterlag39142, it welcomes more Lagosians who want to be part of the healthy walk for life.

The 39142 Group enjoined more Lagosians to embrace the vision and agenda of the Lagos APC governorship candidate in order to keep the state on the path of steady progress initiated in 1999 by then Governor of the state and current National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are supporting a great vision; a great mission for the Lagos of our collective dreams and it is clear that Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is the right man for the job today. That is why we have been engaging Lagosians from all walks of life for Sanwo-Olu. The grassroots response to our engagements has been massive and without doubt Lagos is voting President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and all other APC candidates across the state in this year’s General Elections,” the 39142 Group stressed in the statement.