Road Accident Claims 19 in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

No fewer than 19 persons have been reportedly killed in a ghastly motor accident, which occurred along Gombe-Darazo road Thursday night.

A top official of Darazo Local Government Area disclosed this to THISDAY yesterday, noting that the accident occurred as a result of over-speeding.

However, the Head of Operations of the FRSC, Bauchi Sector Commander, Mr. Paul Guah confirmed the incident, declaring that only 13 people died in the accident

The council official spoke in confidence with THISDAY, noting that the accident was a calamity in the state.

He maintained that the commuters were on their way to Kano State from Gombe State when the vehicle somersaulted, thereby killing 19 passengers and injuring two others.

According to him, they were rushed to the Darazo General Hospital, Darazo LGA, Bauchi State for medical care while the corpses were deposited at mortuary of the hospital.

During a telephone conversation, Guah, Deputy Sector Commander, claimed that the accident killed 13 person, noting that the vehicle, an 18-seater Hummer Bus, rammed into a trailer.

According to him, I am out of town so I don’t have full details of the accident but what I gathered is that the Hummer Bus which was on a high speed rammed into a trailer.

Guah said, “I learnt that 13 passengers were killed instantly. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.”