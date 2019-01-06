Obaseki Awards Contracts for Reconstruction of 140 Roads

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has awarded contracts for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 140 roads in different parts of the state.

Obaseki named Agho Streets (First and Second) and Erumwunse Street in Ekehuan axis of Benin City, among the road contracts recently awarded, noting that work would commence before the end of January as contracts for their repairs have been awarded.

He disclosed this during a visit to Ward 3, in Oredo Local Government Area, where he campaigned for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting for seats in the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

He said, “We have awarded the reconstruction of roads in this area. Contractors will soon start work on Erumwunse Street. Also, first and second Agho streets have been awarded and the contractor is set to start work.”

He recalled that the state government classified reconstruction work on roads across the state into 9-axis, with the scope of work to be carried out to include, site clearance/earthworks, scarification of failed sections, filling with hardcore (designated sections), and filling of sub-base with lateritic materials.

According to him, other aspects include laying of stone base as base course, provision of rigid concrete pavement and asphaltic wearing course.”

The reconstruction work in Ekehuan/Siluko/Ugbowo I axis covers a 2.085km-road network, which includes Eheneden Street, Off Ekehuan Road; Agho Street Off Ekehuan Road, 2nd Agho Street, off Ekehuan Road, Erumwunse Street off Ekehuan Road, Aibalegbe Street, Isiohor Benin-Lagos Expressway and Jemide Drive, off Goodwill, off Ekehuan Road.”

In Edo Central, reconstruction of road is being carried out on 8.8452km of roads, which include Esan Central Secretariat-Ivue Road; Ubiaja Angle 90 – Ahia Roundabout; Uwalor Road, Uromi, Palace Road Ewohimi, among others.

In Edo North, reconstruction work is ongoing on 20.066km road network, which includes complete overlay, sectional overlay and spot improvement/sectional overlay and the reconstruction of Iddo-Okpella Road, Jattu-Iyuku Road, Mission Road, Agenebode, Ozalla-Sabongida Road, Secretariat Road, Igarra, among others.