Military Shuts Abuja Daily Trust Office, Confiscates Computers

Another detachment of soldiers also invaded the Abuja office of Daily Trust Newspapers Sunday evening, shut down the offices and carted away some computers.
A member of staff of the newspaper, who spoke to THISDAY, said some of the soldiers wore military uniforms, while others were in military fatigues, adding that the soldiers came to the office in three Hilux vans and surrounded the entire headquarters of the organisation located in Jabi, Abuja at about 6pm Sunday.
He said the soldiers, who were led by a lieutenant, ordered some staff out of the premises, while others were held hostage while they confiscated all the computers in the offices.
“They came in three Hilux vans demanding for our political editor, Hamza Idris. The detachment was led by an army lieutenant.
“They sorrounded the office, ordered the staff outside to leave the premises and held others hostage. Some of our colleagues are still hiding in the office where they did not reach.
“They have confiscated all our computers. Some of them wore military uniforms, fatigues while others in mufty wore masks,” the member of staff of the organisation told THISDAY.
The news organisation was still under siege by the military as at the time of filing this report.