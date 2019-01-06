Katsina Agog as PDP Flags off Campaign

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently playing host to a huge crowd as the party flags off its 2019 campaign Sunday, with a vow to unseat Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

Katsina is the home state President Muhammadu Buhari and it is an All Progressives Congress controlled state.

The security situation is tight in and around the secretariat as the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; the Army, DSS and other paramilitary personnel were on standby to ensure security and a hitch -free campaign flag off.

All entrances leading to the secretariat have been cordoned off by security personnel to ensure a hitch -free event.

Vehicular movements have also been restricted around the venue, while vehicles that conveyed supporters were parked along adjourning streets.

Details later…..