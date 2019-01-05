Wilder’s Camp Silence over Fight with Joshua

Deontay Wilder’s team has gone silent over a fight with Anthony Joshua, Matchroom Sports chief Barry Hearn has claimed.

A-million-pound unification fight between the pair was in the works last year, though the fighter’s respective teams couldn’t come to terms before the WBA ordered Joshua to defend his title against Alexander Povetkin.

Joshua is still keen to unify the division and has stated his desire to do so on numerous occasions since Wilder’s controversial draw with Tyson last month.

Wilder, however, has his sights set on a rematch with ‘The Gypsy King’, who was seconds away from becoming the American’s 40th victory.

Team Joshua are still eager for the fight, though, and are understood to have made several attempts to negotiate the deal with Wilder’s representatives.

But according to Hearn, ‘The Bronze Bomber’s’ management haven’t returned any their telephone calls or emails.

“We would desperately love to fight Deontay Wilder in Wembley on April 13,” Hearn said during an appearance on Love Sport Radio.

“We have offered him successively more and more. Not just guaranteed money, but percentage money.

“It will generate many times more than he has ever earned in his life. But there’s a certain level beyond which we won’t go because AJ is the A-side.

“Unfortunately to report that so far despite three, four emails, dozens of phone calls. We haven’t had one response from Deontay Wilder’s team.”

Hearn believes the undefeated Wilder isn’t as serious about unifying the heavyweight division as he’s made out over the last year.

“So sooner or later you take the hint that maybe they don’t want us that bad,” he added.

“But then they’re also, I guess, planning a Tyson Fury rematch.”