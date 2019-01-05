Oyetola Produces Youth Policy

Provision of appropriate policy framework to guide the youth as well as address the enormous challenges that are confronting teeming youths in the State of Osun have been classified a priority step for the future leaders. This was disclosed by the Governor State of Osun, Mr. Isiak Gboyega Oyetola at the opening ceremony of the inter-ministerial committee meeting on the production of a draft of Youth Policy of the State of Osun, organised by the Ministry of Empowerment and Youth Engagement.

The governor who was represented by the Head of Service (HOS) and Acting State Secretary General (SSG), Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade stated that the production of the draft Youth Policy was apt and timely, adding that it is the first of its kind since the creation of the state, for the youths who are potentially and actually the greatest investment for a country’s development.