Iwobi Beats Hazard, Firmino to Premier League Award

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has completed the most nutmegs in the English Premier League so far this season.

According to Sun UK, the Arsenal winger heads the table of the topnutmeggers of 2018 along with West Ham’s in-form winger Felipe Anderson, with both players having five to their name.

There is a two-way tie for the third position. Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Manchester City’s Leroy Sane have completed four nutmegs.

Manchester United’s Ashley Young, Ayoze Perez (Newcastle), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Josh Murphy (Cardiff City), Nathan Redmond (Southampton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) all have three nutmegs each to place fifth on the table.

Nutmeg is a skill in association football that refers to when one player directs the ball intentionally between the legs of another player.

Iwobi will be hoping to make his tenth appearance in the Emirates FA Cup when Arsenal travel to Blackpool today.