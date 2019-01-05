Francis Uzoho: Catches a Beautiful Bride

Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has proven that he is not only a reputable shot stopper but that he can also catch a beautiful lady as he on Boxing Day said goodbye to bachelorhood as he married his long-term girlfriend in a colourful wedding ceremony in Owerri, Imo State

Nigerian international Francis Uzoho on December 26, 2018, dumped bachelorhood as he married his long-term girlfriend in acolourful wedding ceremony in Owerri, Imo State. The Super Eagles first choice goalie who just recuperated from an injury was said to have been in a relationship with his lover before he tied the knot on Boxing Day.

The wedding ceremony took place at Anglican Cathedral playground, Egbu in Owerri, Imo State and Super Eagles’ duo of Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Kalu were on the ground for the wedding of their national teammate.

Despite not playing a part in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup, Uzoho made it to Russia and was the Super Eagles first choice at the championship. He was in goal for Nigeria against Iceland, Croatiaand Argentina as the Super Eagles crashed out in the first round.

In spite of booking Russia 2018 World Cup ticket with a match to spare, one area that gave Coach Gernot Rohr and his coaching crew sleepless night was the goalkeeping department. Ahead of Nigeria’s last qualifier against Algeria, the German tactician turned his attention in the direction of the then 18-year-old former Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, who only just made three appearances for the La Liga side then.

Uzoho was only extended an invite for the Super Eagles’ last Russia 2018 qualifying match against the Desert Foxes on November 10.

“Francis Uzoho, a goalkeeper who recently debuted in an official match with RC Deportivo, has been called up for the first time by Nigeria, for the last qualifying match for the 2018 World Cup,” a statement on his former club website read.

“A day that will never disappear from my memory – my debut – thanks all for the support,” he said.

After regular first-choice goalkeeper, Ruben had suffered a finger injury, Deportivo boss Pepe Mel opted for the Nigerian ahead of the experienced Costel Pantilimon and was impressed by the youngster.

“A coach has to act according to the things he sees in training. He is only 18 and he can barely speak Spanish but I know what he can offer this club,” Mel said.

Uzoho was born on October 28, 1998. He joined Qatari Aspire Academy in 2013 when he was 14. Uzoho started his footballing career as an attacker but was converted to a goalkeeper after being deemed “too slow” at the age of 12. In 2016, after impressing on a tournament in Barcelona, he joined Deportivo de La Coruna’s Juvenile squad.

Age rules meant that Uzoho could only become available to sign a contract with Dépor in January 2017; shortly after signing his contract, he started to train with the first team and was promoted to the reserves ahead of the new season. He made his senior debut on September 10 in a 3–0 Segunda Division B home win against Real Madrid Castilla.

Uzoho made his first team and La Liga debut on 15 October in a 0–0 away draw against Eibar. At the age of 18 years and 352 days, he became the youngest ever foreign goalkeeper to debut in La Liga, and the second-youngest player to appear in the league behind Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi.