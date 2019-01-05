Fire Guts Indigent Widow’s Home

A widow, Mrs. Blessing Onwudinjo, who lost her husband few months ago, has also lost her three bedroom apartment to fire disaster that occurred in Awka. The inferno which was said to have started around 8p.m., completely razed down the building with all her belongings. Our correspondent who visited the scene of the fire incident observed that the widow still in shock, while she also lamented that her clothes and those of her children were all burnt in the inferno.

She said the incident started when some of her children had slept, while she and some others were outside. She said she was suspecting that it started from a fridge in one of the rooms and spread, until the entire building was completely razed. A neighbour to the family, Mr. Michael Mmoufunaya, explained that he and others around, struggled to put out the fire after calling the fire service who did not show up and only called for the location of the building when the fire has almost been put out.