 Chi Bags Top 50 Brands Nigeria Award

CHI Limited has been recognised among the foremost brands in 2018, at the recently held Top 50 Brands Nigeria Awards.

The brand appeared and came top on the winning list having matched with the innovations and quality criteria for the award.

In the word of the award organisers, it considered brand popularity, category leadership, innovation, national spread, corporate social responsibility and online engagement to measure qualified brands.

Chief Executive Officer of Top 50 Brands Nigeria, Taiwo Oluboyede, stated that awards evaluate and celebrate top brands that have consistently maintained leadership position in their categories, living up to their promises to become a part of the popular culture, owning properties and associations that evoke positive emotion from consumers.

He added that top brands for 2018 are those that are fast growing in value and have succeeded in delivering their promise to the consumers.

“Chivita and Hollandia are two brands that have stood out in their categories for their conscious effort to build equity, by offering healthy products with superior value and insightful consumer engagements,” he said.

“Responding to the feat, Marketing Director of Chi Limited, Mr. Probal Bhattacharya, expressed that the initiative was a welcome development for a brand that has prioritised consumers’ expectations as well as the health, nutrition and refreshment needs of consumers.

“We are happy on the recognition because it is a reflection of our commitment in ensuring that only the best in juice and value added dairy products are made available to meet consumers’ expectations.

“We will continue to deliver on the promise of superior value and innovation by identifying consumer needs and meeting them,” he said.

This award joins a growing list of recognition in honour of the company in recent times.

The company had earlier won Marketing Edge Award for Outstanding Juice Brand for 2018, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry ,LCCI, Award for Brand of the Year, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s 50th AGM Awards, amongst others.