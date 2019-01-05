17 Schools to Jostle for Honours at 3rd Howzat Lagos Junior T20 Cricket Tourney

The third edition of the Howzat Lagos Junior T20 Cricket Tournament will kick off on Monday, January 14 through the 26th of February.

In a press statement made available to THISDAY by the Tournament Coordinator, Onome Oghenekevwe, the tournament which is sponsored by Alhaji Femi Okunnu will feature about 17 schools in both the male and female categories.

As part of efforts at ensuring for adequate preparation and a hitch-free tournament, a meeting has been scheduled for January 7, with games masters or representatives of the participating schools and to draw up fixtures for the tournament.

The venue of the meeting is slated for Howzat Foundation for Cricket,13, Jubril Martin Street, Lawanson, Surulere, at 12 noon.

About 10 male and seven female teams have indicated their interests in participating in this year’s tournament.

The participating schools are Ansar-ud-deen College, Isolo, Ansar-ud-deen Gramma school, Surulere, Adebola Baptist High School, Surulere, CMS Grammar School, Bariga and Obele Community High School, Surulere.

Others include Onitolo Community High School, Surulere, Igbobi College, Yaba, King’s College, Lagos and St. Gregorys’ College, Ikoyi.

In the girls’ category, the participating schools are, Adebola Baptist High School, Surulere, Ansar-ud-deen College, Isolo, Ansar-ud-deen Girls’ High School, Itire, Ideal Girls’ High School, Surulere, Obele Community High School, Surulere, Onitolo Community High School, Surulere and Surulere Girls’ Secondary School, Surulere.