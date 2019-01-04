Zedcrest Capital Appoints Banzi Group Head, Marketing, Brand Communications

New-age financial solutions powerhouse, Zedcrest Capital Limited has announced the appointment of Adebowale Banzi as its Group Head, Marketing and Brand Communications.

In a statement obtained on Thursday, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Adedayo Amzat, stated that the appointment was in line with the company’s growth strategy aimed at creating more wealth for its clients.

Banzi, is a proficient technology enthusiast and communications specialist with experience across a broad range of competences in the fields of marketing and communications.

He started his professional career with renowned Public Relations agency -Taijo Wonukabe Limited, where he cut his teeth as an Accounts Executive managing a range of clients including Ikoyi Club 1938 and Eryca Freemantle. He joined Diamond Bank Plc as a Media Relations Officer in October 2011 and rose to the position of Team Lead, Internal Communications and Special Projects.

At the bank, he was part of the team that delivered the award-winning Diamond Bank rebranding project in 2012 and was the Project Manager of TechFest –Nigeria’s largest gathering of technology entrepreneurs and stakeholders in May 2018.

A beneficiary of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) University Scholarship, Banzi holds a BSc. in Botany from Olabisi Onabanjo University and a professional Diploma in Digital Marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute, Ireland. He is an Associate Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) as well as the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) UK. He has attended a number of local and international trainings on communication and new media.

“Zedcrest Capital has over the last five years transformed into a one-stop shop for financial products –securities, investments, lending, currencies, payments, etc –serving a diverse customer base through several subsidiaries and cutting-edge technology. Just as we announced appointments to our Board of Directors last month, we are also strengthening our Management with requisite personnel to take our business to the next level. Banzi’s appointment is one of several we will be making this year as we embark on the next chapter of our growth trajectory,” Amzat said.

Zedcrest Capital, is a new-age financial solutions powerhouse, providing brokerage, investment and lending services to the African market through user-friendly technological innovations and creating value for all stakeholders through sustainable business practices.

In operation since 2013, the company serves its diverse customer-base through a range of subsidiaries.