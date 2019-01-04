AIB Foresees Improved Infrastructure

The Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru, has said the agency would work on improving its infrastructure, ensure constant review of its systems, processes and procedure, and invest more on human capital development this new year.

Olateru, stated that all these would make AIB a world-class institution and an enviable place to work but urged staff to roll up their sleeves, tighten their seat belts and be prepared for greater work deliveries.

In his New Year Message to the workers Olateru said, “We shall be better than before. We will do more in upgrading our infrastructure, equipment and invest more on human capital development. All these I believe will make AIB a world-class institution and make it an enviable place to work.

“I therefore call on us all to roll up our sleeves, tighten our seat belts and be prepared f or greater work deliveries. This we shall do in most cordial manner fostering an even better working relationship with dynamism.”

He thanked the entire AIB team for the unalloyed support and cooperation he had enjoyed working with each and every one of them through 2018.

He further stated that no doubt, year 2018 came with its highs and lows, the sense of community was unparalleled in the way each one contributed to the call to duty.