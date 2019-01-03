UBA Pledges Enhanced Service Delivery

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has promised its customers that it will continually strive through innovative ways to enhance its service delivery.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, said this in a new year message to customers of the bank yesterday.

Uzoka said: “It is another year and a new year always brings new opportunities for us to show how much we appreciate you for being a part of the UBA family.

“On behalf of the Executive Management and over 15,000 staff of the United Bank for Africa Group in all our 23 countries of operations, I’d like to thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you throughout the years and 2018 in particular.”

The bank chief executive added: “Your patronage and support have been the reason for our Bank’s progress and success. We are honoured that you have selected us to be your financial partner over the period.

“It is our desire to always meet your needs with our services and products which are developed from your standpoint as a valued customer, indeed, Our Employer. We promise to continually strive to make our products available to you, 24/7 and to seek innovative ways to enhance our service delivery in a manner that will always surpass your expectations.

“We look forward to our continued partnership in 2019 and beyond, as we position ourselves to serve you even better. We wish you a happy and prosperous 2019.”