Osun Gov Tasks Citizens on Payment of Taxes

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has described payment of taxes as necessary support for the development of the state.

Speaking at the Iresi Day, in Iresi, Boluwaduro Local Government Area (LGA), Oyetola explained that prompt and sincere payment of taxes by various categories of residents is an important civic duty.

According to him, the immediate implication of payment of taxes is more available fund for government to undertake critical projects, including roads.

His words: “I congratulate our people in this town on another historic occasion. It is a yearly programme, but this will be my first time here. Let me quickly say that your request for roads is normal. Our people across the state have been requesting same. A way to support government in actualising this is to pay your taxes promptly. We will do your roads, but pay your taxes”

He urged the youths to shun violence, cultism and thuggery, adding that this would compromise peace in the communities.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Niyi Adesina, the governor explained that the event was evidence of promotion of Yoruba culture and values, which he said would be aided when history is returned to schools as teaching subject.

He spoke: “I want to warn the youth not to accept thuggery contacts from politicians. Parents should encourage their children to learn a skill. Today, if you want good and dependable artisans, like bricklayer, carpenter or tiler, you go to Cotonou. This trend must stop.”

He equally encouraged parents to allow their children and wards to acquire vocational skills, noting that the better way to cope in life is to have a vocation to fall back on, as it is increasingly impossible for government to provide jobs for every able and qualified graduate.

According to him, many individuals, including himself, were trained by parents with proceeds of skills they acquired while still young.

The governor argued that focusing only on paper qualification without learning a trade or skill is no longer economically secure or advisable.

Earlier, the immediate past governor of the state, in whose company Gboyega came to the event, had enthused on the grace of continuity which he said enabled the presence of the new governor at the event.

He also urged residents and the people of the state to vote candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the coming elections, including State and National Assembly, as well as presidential, adding that the party had done well in actualising its electoral promises to Nigerians.

Monarchs in attendance included Oba Sikiru Adedoyin Ibiloye (Iresi), and Oba AbdulRasheed Ayuotunde Olabomi, Odundun IV (Iragbiji), alongside APC national and state assembly candidates in coming February elections.