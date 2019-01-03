Obiozo Drags Kano Pillars to Court over Bribery Allegation

AITEO CUP FALLOUT

Goalkeeper David Obiozo has dragged former club Kano Pillars to court after coach Ibrahim A. Musa’s allegation he was one of the players bribed by Enugu Rangers for the Kano team to lose the 2018 Aiteo Cup Final.

The allegations forced the former El Kanemi Warriors shot stopper to quit Pillars and join Plateau United in the closed season.

Kano Pillars Spokesman, Idris Malikawa, however denied yesterday that the Sai Masu Gida have received any correspondence from Obiozo’s lawyers.

“We are yet to receive any correspondence from lawyers representing Obiozo,” Malikawa told SCORENigeria yesterday.

However, lawyers acting on behalf of Obiozo have insisted they have contacted the NPFL club in this regard.

They stated that the allegations have seriously damaged the person, reputation and integrity of the player, who was very professional in the discharge of his duties at Kano Pillars.

Pillars were winning the AITEO Federation Cup final 3-0 with just about 20 minutes left on the clock only for Rangers to fight back and win on penalties after they forced a 3-3 draw by full time.

Shocked Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa then went on several Kano radio stations to accuse Obiozo and some other players of the club from the South-eastern part of the country for throwing away the cup final in favour of Rangers.