Legacy Pension Managers Now FCMB Pensions

As part of the strategy to harmonise its global brand and identity, the FCMB Group Plc has announced a change of name in the pension management arm of its business.

Formerly known as Legacy Pension Managers Limited, one of the leading financial services holding company’s fund managers firm will now be known as FCMB Pensions Limited.

In a statement obtained wednesday, the Group said, following the acquisition of majority shareholding in the company by FCMB Group and the approval of the Board of Directors at its meeting of October 17, 2018, the change of name would positively enhance the company’s marketing and distribution activities.

In his reaction, the Managing Director of FCMB Pensions Limited, (formerly Legacy Pension), Mr. Misbahu Yola said, “what has happened is expected and an important alignment of our marketing message. There has been a comprehensive integration of the pensions business into FCMB Group, which is known for its culture of excellence, resilience and customer focus. It is another way of welcoming it to a group that has endured and enjoyed stability and sustainable growth in the last 41years.”

FCMB Group Plc is a leading financial services group with businesses in commercial and retail banking, investment banking and wealth management, across seven subsidiaries that was founded in 1977 and became a public listed company in 2005.

FCMB increased its stake in its pensions business between 2017 and 2018 from 28.3 per cent to 91.6 per cent currently.

The acquisition is expected to engender sustainable and diversified low-risk growth momentum. The pension firm will also leverage on FCMB’s extensive distribution network, alternate channels, digital innovation, investment research, and rapidly expanding customer base.

On his part, the Chairman of the Board of FCMB Pensions Limited and the Group Chief Executive of FCMB Group Plc, Mr. Ladi Balogun said, “the change of the company’s name will entrench a single brand identity across our pensions and retail banking businesses. Having distinguished ourselves in consumer finance over the years and gaining greater market share in retail payments solutions and savings accounts, a comprehensive suite of asset and wealth management propositions is a natural addition to our growing base of five million customers.”

“The brand harmonisation will enable us create greater marketing synergies and, along with other initiatives, accelerate the growth of our pensions business”.