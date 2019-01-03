Insurgency: NAF Attack Helicopter Crashes

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

As the war against insurgency rages, a Nigerian Air Force helicopter has crashed in Damasak, Northern Borno State.

The helicopter crashed while providing air support to troops in the area.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter was lost in combat while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak in Northern Borno State.

“The mission was part of the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the North-east.

“The incident, occurred about 7.45 p.m today (yesterday) Details of the cause of the crash are still scanty. As soon as the details of the crash are known, they will be made available to the public”, NAF said in a statement last night.