IG Removes Imo CP, Three Deputy Commissioners

Appoints new police commissioner in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has removed the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi.

Idris has also appointed Hakeem Olusegun Odumosu to replace Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, as new Commissioner of Police in Edo State.

Also removed by the IG were the three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in Imo State Police Command.

The DCPs were in charge of the Operations and State Criminal and Investigation Departments of the Command.

The IG also removed 11 out of the 14 Assistant Commissioners of Police in the Command.

The affected ACPs included Area commanders and others heading strategic departments in the Command headquarters.

It was gathered that the Commissioner of Police in charge of Kogi State Command, Ali Janga, has been transferred to Imo State.

Janga was in Imo State in November 2018 on election duty during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries that ended in controversy.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Olusegun Odumosu has been appointed to replace Johnson Babatunde Kokumo as the Commissioner of Police in Edo State.

Speaking during g a handover ceremony in Benin City, Kokumo declared the state as the most secured state in the country.

Kokumo said he succeeded in reducing crimes, resolved herders and farmers clash, and chased criminals out of the state.

The former Edo CP said he was going for a development course for career projection at the Nigeria Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Kokumo disclosed that he stopped the sale of babies and children stolen from the state and sold in other states.

According to him, “Edo is the most secured state now to do business. It is a state where people sleep with their eyes closed.

“We have addressed the problems of kidnapping, armed robbers, cultism and the water ways are secured.

“We discovered children were being stolen from the state to be sold in other states. Some were sold within the state.”

Kokumo praised Governor Godwin Obaseki for the investment in the new security structure which he said was unique.

Odumosu said his duty is to improve on the current security situation so that criminals do not hibernate again in the state.

He promised to make the state hotter for criminals.