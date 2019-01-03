Gunmen Kill LG Staff, Abducts Two Others in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Gunmen have again struck in Ekiti State killing an accounting officer with the Emure Local Government area of the state, Mr Abayomi Ajayi.

Ajayi was killed on Wednesday at about 8pm along Ikere-Ise road while returning from work.

It was gathered that two other members of staff of the council were also kidnapped during the incident.

The victim was said to have been shot while trying to escape.

The kidnapped victims, according to sources, were the coordinator of the state Primary Health Care, one Dr Fashina and the administrative officer, Pastor Onaade.

The kidnappers had since demanded a ransom of N10 million each from the families of the kidnapped.

The state police command through its spokesman, Mr Caleb ikechukwu, told newsmen that investigation had since commenced into the matter.