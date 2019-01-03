Ex-Kano Governor, Hamza Abdullahi, 73, is Dead

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and one time Military Governor of Kano State, Air Vice Marshal Hamza Abdullahi, has died in Germany.

Abdullahi died in the early hours of Thursday after a brief illness.

He served as the military governor of Kano State from 1984 to 1985, while President Muhammadu Buhari was the Head of State.

The late air vice marshal died at the age of 73 and sources said arrangement are being made for the remains of the late military chief to be returned to Nigeria for burial.

Late Abdullahi was survived by three wives, 17 children and many grandchildren.

Abdullahi hailed from Hadejia in the present Jigawa State.

