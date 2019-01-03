Bauchi Christian Youths Deny CAN’s Purported Endorsement of Gov

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Youth of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) Bauchi State chapter, has expressed dismay over the purported endorsement of the Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, by the body describing it as mere propaganda.

Addressing journalists wednesday, the chairman of the association Mako Gwamis, flanked by his secretary, Nenrot G. Duklah and other members of the executive said the purported adoption of Governor Abubakar by CAN leadership during their Christmas homage to the Government House was done without the collective consent, consultation and tacit approval of the entire Christians in the state.

According to him, “the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chapter of the youths observe with dismay the recent propaganda of adoption of Governor Abubakar by the Chairman, CAN, Bauchi State chapter, as its candidate for the 2019 general election”.

Gwamis said: “The statement was not true but a mere propaganda. After all, what has the present administration done to Christians in Bauchi State in the past three and a half years?

“You will agree with me that since the inception of this administration, Christian in Bauchi State were neglected and not carried along in the scheme of things in the government of Abubakar despite the fact that there are reasonable percentage of Christians who are competent to occupy some of the positions were not appointed unlike the two previous administrations”.

“Hardly would you find a local Government area in Bauchi State that there is no quite number of Christians. You will agree with me that it is not rosy for Christians under this present administration”.

Gwamis added that when the time for Christians in Bauchi State to adopt a candidate, it will not hesitate to make it known “after wide consultations, robust engagement with the spiritual heads from all denominations and stakeholders, and even at that, there will be strict compliance with the already laid down procedure acceptable”.