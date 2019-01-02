Obaseki moves against BEDC-induced darkness in Edo with Ossiomo-CCETC 55MW Power project  

…phase 1 to be commissioned in April

In a bold move to free Edo people and residents from the stranglehold of the inefficient Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) and undo the endless cycle of darkness foisted on electricity consumers in the state, Governor Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday, visited the 55 Megawatts CCETC-Ossiomo Power plant as the facility prepares to commence operation.

Addressing journalists after inspecting facilities and progress of work at the CCETC Clean Power/Ossiomo Power Plant, in Ologbo, near Benin City, Obaseki said the first phase of the project will be commissioned in April and would make more electricity available for distribution in the state.

He said the construction of transmission lines to deliver the power from the site to the city centre would soon commence, as the first set of equipment for the project would arrive from China in the first quarter of this year.

According to him, “We believe that before the end of the first quarter of the year, the first 5MW would be delivered to light up government offices and streets within the Sapele Road corridor of Benin City.”

He explained that “to ease distribution of the power, a substation would be set up around Kings Square, which would power streets in the city.”

The governor added: “We are concluding transaction to light up 200 Kilometres of our streets across the city. When the plant is completed, it will free up some electricity for the state. We believe that if the megawatts produced increase, the distribution company will have more power to distribute to other cities in the state.

“The ordinary Edo people will benefit from this power arrangement because there is an arrangement to drop power in certain processing centres where artisans can move into and do their businesses with the assurance of steady power supply.”

Director, CCETC Clean Energy/Ossiomo Power Plant, Dr. Uwa Igiehon, said the power plant is a joint venture between a Chinese Company, CCETC Clean Energy and Ossiomo Power to build a 55Megawatts plant in the state.

He said the power plant started in August 2018 and would be delivered in the next four to five months.

“We will be using natural gas from a 50-metre gas pipeline close to the site. The project will be in phases with the first phase of 5 megawatts to be delivered to the state government.”

The governor was also at the 1800-housing unit Emotan Gardens on Upper Sokponba Road, to see the extent of work at the estate.