Obaseki assures new Police Commissioner of support, charges him on new security architecture

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured the state’s new Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Olusegun Odumosun, that the Edo State Security Architecture, will guarantee well-coordinated policing that will benefit from input from relevant stakeholders, especially local communities, in the state.

Obaseki gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the state’s new Commissioner of Police, at Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Wednesday.

The governor also noted that a permanent emergency response centre, where activities of the new security architecture will be coordinated, will be ready before the end of the first quarter of 2019.

He said, “We are building an emergency response center to be ready in the quarter of this year. For now, we will set up a temporary center to coordinate all the activities of the operatives under the new security architecture recently launched in the state.”

The governor commended the outgoing Police Commissioner, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, for his cooperation and support in birthing the security architecture, which has made the state safer for citizens.

He said the security trust fund will be managed transparently, urging Edo people and residents in the state to support and contribute to the fund.

“We can’t secure the state alone without the support and cooperation of Edo people. The security information management system which Kokumo has helped the state to set up is vital. All the information in the database will help in understanding the incidence of criminality in the state as well as assist in policing the state.

“The system has been launched. In the next few days, officers that will be coordinating the Security Trust Fund, operationally, will be made public. Also, those that will be in charge of the Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) will be made known. The formal fundraising of the security trust fund will be done,” he said.

He further assured the new Commissioner of Police of his administration’s support to ensure that he succeeds while urging him to quickly fit into the shoes of the outgoing CP, especially with regards to the Edo State Security Architecture.

Obaseki urged the new Commissioner of Police to run a corruption-free command and ensure that the people of the state trust the force.

The new CP, Hakeem Odumosun said his mission in the state is to protect life and property and ensure the state is safe for all.