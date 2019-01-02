NGO Threatens to Drag Nigerian Police to UN over Melaye

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

A non-governmental organi-sation (NGO), Litigation Justice Helpline Foundation, has threatened to drag the Nigeria Police to the United Nations over the inhuman treatment being meted by the Nigeria Police to the Senator, representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye.

In a statement issued in Lokoja yesterday and signed by the Director of the organisation, Mr. Ayo Desmond Jonathan, equally reminded the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, that he will account for his deeds.

The Justice Help Line Foundation berated President Mohammadu Buhari for turning a deaf ear, to the inhuman atrocities of the Nigeria Police.

The group accused the president of pretending not to be aware that the harassment, intimidation of innocent citizens, pose serious dangers to Nigeria’s democracy.