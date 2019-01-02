Katsina under Kidnappers’ Siege, Gov Cries out

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has blamed the continued kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crime in the state on informants who support the bandits and kidnappers, saying the state is under kidnappers’ siege.

He said the daily security reports reaching him indicates that no day passes without a reported case of kidnappings, armed robbery and cattle rustling.

Masari, who stated this Wednesday at an extra ordinary security meeting held at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Government House, Katsina, said most of the bandits and kidnappers received information from people in the state, which he described as unfortunate.

According to him, “Kidnappings, cattle rustling and armed robbery are now the order of the day in Katsina. Informants have made it difficult for security agencies in the state to operate effectively.

“The meeting was therefore called to find ways and means of curtailing criminal incidences in the state and how to prevent criminals from entering our state.”

He cited an example of government property that was recently carted away close to the Government House despite the presence of security men in the area.

While calling on communities to always support security agencies with information on suspicious movement in their respective areas, Masari said both the state and federal governments have been making efforts to address the situation.

The security meeting, which drew participants from eight local governments battling with banditry, security agencies, non-governmental organisations, traditional rulers, and civil society organisations, was later held behind close-doors.